Bikers Prepare for Tour of Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's Country Club Plaza will be the starting line for the inaugural 600-mile Tour of Missouri cycling race in September. The six-day race was formally announced yesterday in Kansas City. The cycling tour around the state is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators and ends at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. The annual event is expected to pump millions of dollars into the state's economy. Race organizers say the event will include 120 competitors from 15 countries. The exact route in each city is expected to be announced in May. The race from September eleventh through 16th will include stages from Clinton to Springfield, then a time trial in Branson. The next stage will be from Lebanon to Columbia, followed by a route from Jefferson City to St. Charles before ending in St. Louis at the Arch.