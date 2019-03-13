Bill allowing extended prescriptions for birth control moves to Senate

20 hours 9 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News
By: Tatyana Presley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has approved a bill that would allow continuous prescription refills without a required yearly visit for oral contraceptives. 

The bill passed 105-45, with both Democrats and Republicans supporting it.

“It can be tedious going to the doctor every year because even if you schedule ahead of time something can come up,” said Ravyn Jackson.

Jackson has been using birth control since she was 17 years old. She said her influence on taking the pills were more than just to prevent pregnancy.

“I would have an irregular period where I would go one month, two months, even three months without having one,” said Jackson. “The pills actually helped me.”

The Boone County delegation on the bill was split. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, and Columbia Democrats Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens voted in favor; Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, and Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, voted no.

There are opposing sides in the community as well.

Rally for Life sponsored by the Missouri Right to Life took place Tuesday at the Capitol. They work to support anti-abortion bills.

Bonnie Lee is a retired nurse and was there in support of the rally. “Why aren’t medical professionals more forthcoming with the fact that birth control pills are a carcinogen,” said Lee.

“I started changing my mind on birth control when they impacted my life physically so therefore I like to speak against it,” Lee said. 

The bill will be effective in August.

More News

Grid
List

Bill would prohibit the sale of medical marijuana edibles
Bill would prohibit the sale of medical marijuana edibles
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri state senator wants to prohibit the sale of many forms of edible medical marijuana. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:01:00 AM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge High School announces new principal
Rock Bridge High School announces new principal
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School has announced a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year. Jacob Sirna will... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 9:16:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

MU Nobel laureate donates prize money for Giving Day
MU Nobel laureate donates prize money for Giving Day
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials announced Tuesday Nobel laureate George P. Smith has chosen to donate his Nobel Prize... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:30:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect out on bond
UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect out on bond
COLUMBIA - One of the three men charged in connection with the death of Aaron Brantley is out on bond... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Expert: Nitrate poisoning kills around 300 Missouri cows
Expert: Nitrate poisoning kills around 300 Missouri cows
HOLLIDAY - The sporadic weather is common in Missouri, but a report done by the MU Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Advocates lobby against predatory loan companies
Advocates lobby against predatory loan companies
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Faith Voices lobbied at the state capitol Tuesday to advocate for more restriction on predatory loan... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 6:57:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Explosion blasts through welding store in Audrain County
Explosion blasts through welding store in Audrain County
MARTINSBURG - One person is in the hospital after an explosion erupted at a welding store. "You could see... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Drivers frustrated over "massive" potholes all over mid-Missouri
Drivers frustrated over "massive" potholes all over mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - It seems like every street in mid-Missouri has more than its fair share of potholes. KOMU 8... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Fulton human remains identified
Fulton human remains identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a wooded area west of... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Repairing landfill generator will cost Columbia $250,000
Repairing landfill generator will cost Columbia $250,000
COLUMBIA - Repairing a landfill generator and parts of Columbia's Biogas Energy Plant will cost Columbia $250,000 from its operations... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Bill allowing extended prescriptions for birth control moves to Senate
Bill allowing extended prescriptions for birth control moves to Senate
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has approved a bill that would allow continuous prescription refills without a required yearly... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Increasing Craigslist scam affects family life
Increasing Craigslist scam affects family life
COLUMBIA - A mother of an 8-month-old baby says she was almost scammed while trying to provide her daughter a... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Cape Girardeau man wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years sues police
Cape Girardeau man wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years sues police
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A Missouri man wrongly imprisoned for 17 years on murder charges alleges in a federal lawsuit... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:55:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

One case settled in Branson duck boat sinking that killed 17
One case settled in Branson duck boat sinking that killed 17
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The owner of a tourist boat that sank in a Missouri lake and killed 17 people... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:44:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Blue ribbon panel introduced for Missouri hyperloop project
Blue ribbon panel introduced for Missouri hyperloop project
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is taking further steps toward a proposed high-speed, high-tech route that would connect Kansas City, Columbia... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:40:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Chris Kelly says illegal campaign contribution is a technicality
Chris Kelly says illegal campaign contribution is a technicality
COLUMBIA - Chris Kelly said his acceptance of an illegal campaign contribution was a technical error. Chuck Graham, Treasurer... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:19:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Local game developers get chance to showcase work
Local game developers get chance to showcase work
COLUMBIA – Gaming enthusiasts of all kinds can meet Tuesday to play, give and receive feedback from local gaming developers.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:04:00 AM CDT March 12, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools approve changes to start times
Jefferson City Public Schools approve changes to start times
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School Board approved changes to their start times for the 2019-2020 school year. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 11:04:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 23 active weather alerts
11am 58°
12pm 59°
1pm 59°
2pm 58°