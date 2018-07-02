Bill Calls for Moratorium

"It doesn't mean I'm pro criminal." said Redditt Hudson, a member of the ACLU.

They don't want criminals back on the street, and they don't want take away the death penalty.

"The first thing I told them was, that I do favor, that I am in favor of the death penalty," Representative Bill Deeken (R) said.

They just want a moratorium - or as they call it, a chance to make sure we get it right.

"Have a bipartisan commission that would study the death penalty and try to figure out ways to fix it," said death penalty-opposer Johann Holt.

"We've got to do something about the people that are being put to death, that are not guilty," Deeken said.

Deeken is pushing for a bill to halt the death penalty until 2011. He says he has a lot of support in the house, but doesn't see the bill passing anytime this year. Those supporting the moratorium want to study the death penalty and trial process before another inmate is put to death. One reason they give is poor work from public defenders.