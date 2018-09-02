Bill Clinton stumps for Hillary Clinton in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Former president Bill Clinton told a crowd in Kansas City that his wife is someone who devotes herself to the hard politics that can improve people's lives.

Bill Clinton said Friday that Hillary Clinton ought to be president because "she is the best change-maker." Hillary Clinton is fighting Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Kansas City Star reports that Bill Clinton was in Kansas City just a few days before Tuesday's Missouri primary.

Hillary Clinton holds a delegate lead in the race to win the party's nomination at its summer convention in Philadelphia. But she lost the Michigan primary to Sanders on Tuesday.