Bill Could Mandate CPR Training Before High School Graduation

JEFFERSON CITY -Some time this week, the Missouri Senate will take a final vote to approve CPR training for all high school students throughout the state of Missouri by graduation. The bill would cover not only public high school students but also all private high schools and charter schools.

If the bill passes, the requirement will take effect for high school seniors graduating in the 2014-2015 school year. The instruction may be part of a health education course and must include hands-on practice and skill testing.

The bill will not have an effect on Missouri's Fiscal Year through 2015.