Bill Could Replace Upper Level High School Courses

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Legislature is debating a bill which would allow high school students to replace an upper level math, science, algebra or social studies with Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses.

CTE courses are more career oriented classes, teaching skills such as welding, automotive technology and the culinary arts.

As the bill stands now, classes with an End of Course Tests would still be required, and could not be replaced.

Proponents of the bill say it would better prepare some Missouri students for careers after high school.

According to bill sponsor Rep. David Wood, R- Versailles, not all students need to go to college, making higher level maths like Algebra II unnecessary.

Representative Wood is a former Algebra II teacher, and he believes some students would be better served taking classes which pertain to their future.

Opponents of the bill say it allows students to decide too early to decide whether or not they should go to college.

They are also concerned some students may take what they perceive as easier classes, instead of challenging themselves in an upper level course.

Currently, the bill would allow each school district to decide which classes could be replaced by CTE courses.

The bill will be debated on the House floor in the coming weeks.