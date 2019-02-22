Bill designed to offer in-home patients more security

JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers say home care providers would become more accountable under a bill introduced in a Senate committee on Thursday.

It would add more rules for people providing in-home care by creating mandatory biannual check-ins with the patient and the person employing the caregiver.

Bill sponsor Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Greene County, said the purpose is to make sure patients are getting the care they need and are happy with their care.

“I hope that this legislation, when it’s passed, can not only provide the best possible care for those individuals, but do it in a way that is beneficial to our caregivers and our providers and the state as a whole,” Hough said.

He said he believes in the mission of keeping people at home as long as possible. He said people like to stay in their own home because it's where they feel most comfortable.

“If there are instances where we can better improve the care that those individuals receive, that’s what I want to focus on,” Hough said.

There is currently no requirement for providers to check-in face-to-face with patients under the care of their employees.

Some Senators raised concerns about fraud in the current system, but Hough said he thinks any large industry is bound to have outliers, whether it be the provider of the service or the caregiver.

“I don’t inherently believe people try to circumvent a system, but there are some protections in this legislation,” he said.

Hough said some people told him they wanted more verification from the provider of the service.

The Senator said he was happy with the support he received during the hearing.

“I have no doubt there’s going to be some stakeholders that would prefer to have some language changed or tweaked or something like that, but I think the backbone of the legislation is in good shape and will remain intact,” Hough said.