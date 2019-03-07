Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing

13 hours 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s public universities would be required to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to have firearms on campus under a bill debated by a House committee Wednesday night. 

Supporters said the bill would allow people to protect themselves, while critics fear it would allow for “guns everywhere.”

The bill would also allow people to carry concealed firearms in private business unless the businesses post signs saying concealed firearms are not allowed.

“It is allowing private property owners to make that decision for themselves. I don’t believe that the government should be telling one way or the other," said Rep. Jered Taylor, the bill's sponsor.

Taylor said the bill also prevents municipalities from restricting people from carrying concealed firearms except for places like police stations, courtrooms and jails.

Critics said places like day cares, bars and casinos should be gun-free.

Jean Knapp, a volunteer with the Springfield chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, urged lawmakers to oppose the bill. 

"Allowing more people to carry guns will not make us safer. It also will not save lives,” she said.

Becky Morgan, a Moms Demand Action chapter leader, estimated 25 volunteers attended the hearing.  

Taylor said the bill would allow people to protect themselves in an active shooter situation. 

“If we give individuals the ability to go into those locations where they’re currently now allowed. They possible could stop that situation immediately,” Taylor, R-Republic, said.

Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill said he worries about student safety if an active shooter were to come to campus and some students were armed.

“The last thing we want to see on that is for us to kill someone on accident, someone who was trying to protect themselves,” he said.

Paul Wagner, executive director of the Council on Public Higher Education, said decisions on policies about carrying firearms on campus should be left to universities’ boards.

“Frankly, they don’t care what faculty think. They don’t really even care what the presidents think. They listen to their law enforcement professionals,” he said.

The council represents Missouri’s 13 public universities.

Scott Jones, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, said the bill would “repeal arbitrary gun-free zones that do nothing to hinder criminals while leaving law-abiding citizens defenseless.” 

Taylor’s bill has failed in years past. He said the proposal has more traction this year.

“I’m hopeful this year is the year that we’re going to get it across the finish line,” Taylor said.

 

More News

Grid
List

Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
CLARKSBURG - Moniteau County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a tip led them to find drugs in a trailer.... More >>
11 minutes ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 8:52:00 AM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County deputies arrested Holts Summit resident Stephen Abbott, 39, after a March 3 investigation. According to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:16:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Budget Committee submitted a plan Wednesday to invest in road and bridge improvements across Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s public universities would be required to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to have firearms... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
COLUMBIA - An MU professor received $100,000 to work on a project that will educate the community about sex trafficking... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
HALLSVILLE - The Better Business Bureau and customers of a Hallsville construction company are warning consumers to steer clear of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Columbia mayoral candidates set to go head-to-head in forum
Columbia mayoral candidates set to go head-to-head in forum
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Columbia's school board and mayoral races will meet Thursday for a candidate forum on energy and... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in Top Stories

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
(CNN) - "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 4:21:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in Continuous News

Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
COLUMBIA - The real-life Black Klansman is set to share his message on race in Columbia Wednesday night. Ron... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:47:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
WILLIAMSBURG – Parents with students in North Callaway R-1 schools received a text alert Wednesday morning. “We have a... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
ST. MARTINS - Starting on April 1, Republic Services will no longer collect recyclables in St. Martins, Wardsville and Russellville.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
COLUMBIA - After finishing work on Feb. 23, Michael Morrow, a mechanic at BMW of Columbia, was getting ready to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:09:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours
Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours
VERSAILLES - Morgan County R-II Middle School is taking a broader stand against cell phones in classrooms, expanding its policy... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:03:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

First look at damage on Highway 15 from pipeline explosion
First look at damage on Highway 15 from pipeline explosion
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As crews spent a fourth day working to reopen a highway closed after a pipeline explosion north... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
MOBERLY - Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and fled from officers. The... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:52:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County deputies helped save the life of a woman Tuesday after she showed signs of an... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child
Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child
COLUMBIA - A man arrested in May 2018 for exposing himself to kids at a McDonald's pleaded guilty Monday to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 8:39:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers, survivors and lawyers clashed over potential changes to Title IX. House Bill 573 would allow... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 34°
11am 36°
12pm 39°
1pm 40°