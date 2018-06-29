Bill Extends Voter Registration for Military

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Missouri lawmakers want to make it easier for members of the military to vote when they return from deployments.

Missouri now requires people to register about a month in advance to be eligible to vote. The law sets the registration deadline as the fourth Wednesday before an election.

But a Senate-passed bill now pending in the House would make an exception for members of the armed forces and their families who have been stationed elsewhere. They would be allowed to register to vote as late as the Friday before an election.

The exception also would apply to civilian government employees and their families who are working outside the U.S. and to members of religious or welfare organizations who are assisting service members.