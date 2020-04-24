Bill Flores appointed Boone County Director of Resource Management

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission appointed Bill Flores as the new Director of Resource Management beginning May 4.

Flores has been a Boone County employee for 23 years, most recently serving as a Senior Planner in the Resource Management Division.

His previous experience in the field spans 32 years, and he is a certified planner and member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

He will be replacing Stan Shawver, who is retiring from the position and will be leaving the role on May 1.