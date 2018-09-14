Bill Gives Federal Courthouse New Name

JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to pass a bill to name a new federal courthouse in Jefferson City in honor of former U.S. Senator Christopher S. Bond.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously in July and passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 407-2-2.

Senator Roy Blunt said he was pleased that the bill passed in order to honor one of Missouri's great public servants.

Bond was the 47th Governor of Missouri for two terms before he was elected in the U.S. Senate in 1986. He was also instrumental in building new courthouses in St. Louis, Kansas City and Cape Girardeau.

The dedication of the courthouse will be in Jefferson City next week.