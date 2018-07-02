Bill Plans to Curb Meth

"Also pharmacists can double check they haven't bought too much ephedrine that month, so it's also a preventive measure," Champion said.

"We certainly support monitoring to try and help diversion of any kind," Missouri Pharmacy Association president-elect Becky Foudree said. "One concern is that are there are going to be costs incurred in doing that? Pharmacies already spend a lot of money as it is on pharmacy claims and are constantly being paid less and less by insurance companies. But the concept of it is great."

Champion said there should be no additional costs.

"They just have to own a computer," she said.

Champion said the bill is not in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patient health information.

"Privacy is built very carefully into the bill," Champion said. "It limits who can get into the information"

In 2005, Gov. Matt Blunt signed into a law a bill requiring that only pharmacists and pharmacy technicians could sell medicines containing pseudoephedrines.

The law also enacted a monitoring system to track who buys the medicines. According to the Indiana Justice Criminal Institute, since its enactment, meth lab seizures have been reduced by 49 percent.

The bill is now headed to the Senate floor for debate and a vote. It needs passage in the state Senate and House and a signature from the governor to become law.