Bill proposes "In God We Trust" be displayed in every Missouri classroom

1 day 5 hours 3 minutes ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:33:00 AM CDT April 30, 2019 in News
By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed House bill would make it mandatory for "In God We Trust" to be displayed in a prominent place in every public school classroom in Missouri.

"It doesn’t designate any particular god, a god of Abraham or a Christian god or Allah," said the bill's sponsor Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte. "But the point being, if we are going to remain as a united people, you have to believe in something bigger than yourself." 

"In God We Trust" is the national motto of the United States. The bill proposes it could be displaying in classrooms on a plaque or student artwork.

Dohrman proposed the bill as a way to unify America "in this time of stress." 

Manchester resident Scott McKellar testified against the measure at a House hearing on Tuesday. He said he believes it expresses preference for one particular religion. 

"When you put up that motto on the school, you are expressing a decent and unmistakable preference for Christianity over Judaism, over Islam, over Hinduism and certainly over athethism," he said. 

Dohrman said he believes putting the motto in the classrooms would help teach civics throughout the state. 

"It's a symbol," he said. "It's a symbol that keeps our nation together, it gives us a focal point, it teaches us lessons."

Baptist minister Brian Kaylor disagrees and said he believes it instead would make students feel uncomfortable. 

"Placing 'In God We Trust' in a prominent locations in our schools will also send a message to our children that, unless they believe in a monotheistic deity, they are not fully American and perhaps are not even welcome at their own school," he said.

The committee hearing the measure is being heavily criticized.

"The hate mail I got over this it only tells me one thing, we are quite lost in the culture today," said Rep. Dottie Bailey, R - Eureka. "If these 4 words are going to cause an outrage then maybe we need it."

Another committee member said the motto is "pretty broad," and has been interpreted to be kind of secular.

"If it becomes sectarian, then we have a First Amendment problem, because then people who aren't Christian are going to say what about my god," said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R- Ballwin.

This was the bill's first hearing. 

More News

Grid
List

Lake Ozark Fire rescues woman after car swept off a bridge
Lake Ozark Fire rescues woman after car swept off a bridge
ELDON - A woman was rescued from a tree this morning after her car was swept off a bridge late... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Flooding forces drivers to adapt to road closures
Flooding forces drivers to adapt to road closures
COLUMBIA - The flooding in mid-Missouri shut down several roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That included part of... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:42:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Petition denied for man convicted of killing Tribune editor
Petition denied for man convicted of killing Tribune editor
COLUMBIA – A lawyer for a man convicted in the same murder case as Ryan Ferguson said he is "just... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:37:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

MoDOT to close one lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport for emergency repairs
MoDOT to close one lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport for emergency repairs
JEFFERSON CITY – One eastbound lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport will be shut down for emergency repairs from Saturday... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:24:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

State of Weed: Secrecy surrounds pre-application fees
State of Weed: Secrecy surrounds pre-application fees
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has received pre-application fees from hundreds of people looking to own businesses that could grow, sell... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:41:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Charles Erickson's appeal for habeas corpus denied
Charles Erickson's appeal for habeas corpus denied
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the 2001 murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor will remain in... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:27:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Sturgeon Police Chief voted out by board of aldermen
Sturgeon Police Chief voted out by board of aldermen
STURGEON - Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman has been voted out of office by the Sturgeon Board of Aldermen. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 8:44:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Bill would require sexual abuse training starting in sixth grade
Bill would require sexual abuse training starting in sixth grade
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Senate on Thursday would require school districts to provide sexual abuse training to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 8:04:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

CFD warns of severe weather impact after possible fire from lightning
CFD warns of severe weather impact after possible fire from lightning
COLUMBIA – Tuesday’s storm may have damaged a Columbia house, which is another reminder of severe weather's possible impacts. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:02:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

North Carolina campus shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
North Carolina campus shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting Tuesday on a North Carolina university campus,... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fire damages two homes in Columbia
UPDATE: Fire damages two homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a Columbia home late Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear if the fire was weather related.... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Healthcare group hosts final lobby day of session
Healthcare group hosts final lobby day of session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Healthcare for All (MHCFA) will host its last big lobby day of the legislative session on... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 5:08:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Bill to transport high schoolers on city buses moves forward
Bill to transport high schoolers on city buses moves forward
JEFFERSON CITY - Columbia leaders were at a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday to hear more about a plan to... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Woman finds note and cash in book; says "It felt surreal"
Woman finds note and cash in book; says "It felt surreal"
COLUMBIA - A note found in a book from a Columbia Target says: "Remember that you are loved, you are... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Attoney, friend remembers former Boone County judge who died at 76
Attoney, friend remembers former Boone County judge who died at 76
COLUMBIA - Attorney Skip Walther remembered his friend former Judge Clifford 'Gene' Hamilton Tuesday night, calling him "fair, impartial and... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Student charged in threat to northwest Missouri schools
Student charged in threat to northwest Missouri schools
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A northwest Missouri student is facing a felony charge of making a terrorist threat after an... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:46:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

North Callaway assistant coach charged with child enticement
North Callaway assistant coach charged with child enticement
KINGDOM CITY - An assistant coach at two Callaway County schools is accused of enticement or attempted enticement of a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 11:56:00 AM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Bill proposes "In God We Trust" be displayed in every Missouri classroom
Bill proposes "In God We Trust" be displayed in every Missouri classroom
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed House bill would make it mandatory for "In God We Trust" to be displayed in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:33:00 AM CDT April 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 55 active weather alerts
4pm 74°
5pm 73°
6pm 73°
7pm 72°