Bill Puts More Restrictions on Strip Clubs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court strikes down a law barring nude dancing and touching between strippers and customers. The Supreme Court upheld a lower judge's ruling that the law was unconstitutional because the bill changed too much from its original purpose. The measure passed as part of a broad bill that started out dealing with "intoxication-related traffic offenses," but in its final version was changed to "relating to crime." The court's unanimous ruling did not address the broader policy question of whether the restrictions infringe on free-speech rights.