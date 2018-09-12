Bill restores partisan imbalance to water commission

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Clean Water Commission will once again have a partisan tilt. Governor Blunt signed legislation on Wednesday allowing one political party to have more members than another on the commission that oversees state water-quality regulations. The bill is intended to correct an oversight in a 2002 state law that expanded the commission's membership from six to seven people. The law left in place language stating that no more than three members could belong to the same political party. The state Sierra Club raised concerns when Blunt appointed a fourth Republican to the panel. The Senate declined to confirm that appointee earlier this year, choosing to first fix the law.