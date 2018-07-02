Bill to Bar Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Judiciary Committee heard Wednesday from several proponents for including sexual orientation and gender identity to types of discrimination recognized by the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

This proposal has been made for the past several years and never been voted out of committee.

Bill Sponsor, Steve Webber, D-Columbia, said many of his constiuents and friends have approached him to sponsor this bill again.

"It's incredibly frustrating to me that people are still being judged and fired based on external factors. People should be judged on merit," said Webber.

But opponents of the bill said firing based on sexual orientation is hard to determine.

Chairman of the judiciary board, Rep. Stanley Cox, R-Sedalia, said he is concerned people will claim they were fired for sexual orientation discrimnation when that was not the case at all.

Currently 21 states have enacted a similar piece of legislation.