Bill would allow faculty and staff to carry guns on campus
JEFFERSON CITY - Faculty or staff of colleges and universities could soon be allowed to carry concealed arms on campus.
The bill, sponsored by Representative Dean Dohram (R-La Monte), is another attempt at approval after a similar bill never made it to the governor's desk in 2018.
Faculty and staff interested will be designated protection officers and will have to submit a certification of completion from a campus protection officer training program approved by the Department of Public Safety.
A campus protection officer will be required to submit proof of a valid concealed carry endorsement or permit.
The bill will be heard by the House Committee of Higher Education Monday.
