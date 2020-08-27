Bill would allow Missourians to vote on red-light cameras

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill given first-round approval in the Missouri House would give state residents a chance to vote on whether to ban red-light cameras.

The House gave initial approval to legislation on Wednesday. It would put a question on the November ballot that would prohibit the cameras.

The proposal, sponsored by state Rep. Bryan Spencer, R-Wentzville, comes after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down red-light camera laws in some Missouri cities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Spencer says municipalities have begun using the cameras to raise money, rather than control traffic.

If approved by voters, the law would require cities to cancel contracts with companies that provide the cameras. Some cities and law enforcement organizations oppose the ban.