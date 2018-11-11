Bill Would Allow Only English in Missouri Courts

Missouri lawmakers had a similar idea when they approved a bill Thursday to make English the official language in Missouri courts. Supporters said the bill would standardize the court process, but one local interpreter said it will make it harder for some people to understand the American legal system.





"Our people want to be according to the law," explained Pastor Edgar Lopez of United Methodist Church. "They want to do everything correctly. But, if they do not have access to all the information in their own language, then it's going to be more difficult."

The Missouri House needs to vote again on the bill before sending it to the state Senate.