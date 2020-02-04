Bill would bar domestic abusers from having guns

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:37:00 AM CST February 15, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — People with misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence would be barred from having access to guns under proposed legislation.

It's the second year that a bipartisan group of lawmakers have tried to close a loophole that was created after lawmakers overrode then-Gov. Jay Nixon's veto and legalized concealed carry without a permit in 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports that legislative attempts last year didn't gain traction. Lawmakers who vowed to close the gap view the debate as an urgent issue of public safety rather than one focused on Second Amendment rights.

Republican State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, of Jackson, watched her mother get beaten when she was growing up and is sponsoring the senate version of the bill. She says, "No matter who you are, people should not hurt you."

More News

Grid
List

Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Top Stories

Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 7:21:30 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:25:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:16:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Weather

Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
JEFFERSON CITY — If you live in an outlying neighborhood in Columbia, you might stop receiving service from both the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:59:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained over 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns over the past four... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Continuous News

Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
COLUMBIA- With less than 24 hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on his impeachment, President... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Man dies in Boone County Jail
Man dies in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday after a medical emergency that started at the Boone County Jail. Robert... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:26:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems. The winter weather system will begin... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days. Staff... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:13:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Chiefs parade organizers release event information
Chiefs parade organizers release event information
KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:37:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General’s office says taxpayers spent more than $24 million in 2019 on lawsuits against... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
DES MOINES — Iowa’s coveted position as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest faces its most daunting challenge in decades in light... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 9:51:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia
UPDATE: Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy confirmed two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday. Bobbie Jo... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:00:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a man Monday following a police pursuit... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 11:31:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
10pm 30°
11pm 30°
12am 29°
1am 29°