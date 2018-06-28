Bill Would Eliminate MO Vehicle Inspections

The proposal worries Homer Collins, who said he sees many dangerous vehicles at his Columbia auto shop.

"We get them in here so bad, I tell people, 'This car isn't safe to drive home,'" he said.

But, Columbia resident Adam Davis said state inspections are not needed.

"I've seen several unsafe vehicles around here now," he said. "So, they're going to be driving them one way or another."

But, Collins said, the state should be most concerned about safety.

"If they can tell me that the cost-effectiveness of eliminating state inspections is better than the life of a family coming down the interstate, or coming down a two-lane highway on one of these rural highways, I would like them to explain that to me," he said.

If state inspections go, Collins said so will one-third of his business.