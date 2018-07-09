Bill Would Make Schools Immigration Monitors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An interest group is angry over a bill that would require all public schools to verify the immigration status of incoming students.



The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday that the bill also would require law enforcement officers to check immigration status during all traffic stops when they have reasonable cause. And it would create a misdemeanor for not carrying proper citizenship documentation. It is sponsored by state Sen. Will Kraus, a Lee's Summit Republican.



Similar laws exist in Alabama and Arizona, although federal judges have blocked implementation of parts of the laws. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on Arizona's law.



A group called the Missouri Immigration and Refugee Advocates says the bill unfairly focuses on immigrants and exposes the state to litigation.