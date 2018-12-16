Bill would require removal of all red light cameras
COLUMBIA - A House committee meet Tuesday to hear testimony about a bill that would ban red light cameras throughout Missouri.
State Rep. Bryan Spencer (R-Wentzville) sponsored House Bill 275. According to the Bill's language the new law, "Prohibits the use of automated traffic enforcement systems, and requires any political subdivision to complete or terminate any automated traffic enforcement contract within one year."
This is the third year the bill has been introduced but he said he is positive this is the year it will go through.
"If you go back and play Senator Todd Richardson's first floor speech, as speaker, it was listed as one of his top priorities is to pass a red-light camera ban," Spencer said.
Traffic light cameras have not had an easy road in Columbia or the state of Missouri.
In Columbia, red-light cameras operated in the city from 2009-2013 and from 2010-2013. The city stopped using the traffic light cameras in 2014 after several Missouri cities were taken to court for their enforcement of the traffic violations.
Some cases traveled up to the Missouri Supreme Court. In 2015, the Court struck down traffic light ordinances in Springfield, St. Peters and St. Louis. Although the Court found all three ordinances invalid, it did not rule specifically on the legality of the cameras themselves.
Spencer said, many cities like to sell traffic camera ordinances as a safety tool but often the evidence points the other way.
"If you look at a MoDOT study, that they've done on these red-light cameras, you can see that once they put the camera in overall accidents went up astronomically due to the fact that people are slamming on their breaks," he said.
He said another issue is how the ordinances are enforced.
"Are we going to allow other states and other entities to enforce Missouri laws? It's inappropriate to ask an entity from Australia to be enforcing the traffic laws here in the state of Missouri," Spencer said.
This leads to another issue where the revenue follows the source putting in the work.
"When you look at these camera contracts, you see that 60 percent goes to the camera company and only 40 percent goes to the municipality," he said.
Spencer presented these issues to a House committee chaired by Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville). After today's meeting, the chairman can decide to make amendments and then have the committee votes. From there it goes on the Rules committee, the the House floor, and then the Senate.
If HB 275 passes, state voters would still get the final stamp of approval for the ban to take effect.
More News
Grid
List
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 57-year-old southwestern Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a $2.4 million wire fraud... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent out an MU Alert just before 6 p.m. Sunday to warn people about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- From model trains to decorated window panes, there was fun for all ages at the Boone County History and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening accident 17 years ago, a Columbia man is proving you never have to give up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri assistant football coach was arrested Saturday on a warrant from Miller County after failing... More >>
in
FULTON - Two people were arrested on various drug charges Sunday morning. According to a release, Police stopped a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Symphony will play holiday music Sunday for the Symphony of Toys concert. Students in the Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People gathered at Hickman High School on Saturday to celebrate holidays from several cultures. KOPN Community Radio... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College had a special moment during the graduation ceremony Saturday to honor a student who died in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Diocese confirmed Saturday three people were added to its list of clergy accused of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police made an arrest in connection to Saturday afternoon's shooting in the 3800 block of Aspen Heights... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Capitol has recently completed an effort to restore and conserve the building's... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Anyone walking around Boonville might be able to play a game of "I spy" now that painted rocks... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke , who's facing federal investigations into his travel, political... More >>
in
ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA will build a new 15,714 square-foot facility in the next two years, if... More >>
in
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who is suspected of fleeing to Missouri after officers shot... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former county official from southeast Missouri already in prison on a conviction of exploiting the... More >>
in