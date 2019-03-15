Bill would require some Missourians to own an AR-15

The bill filed by Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, would require residents to own such a weapon by August 2020.

The bill specifies an AR-15 as "any semi-automatic rifle that is modeled on the AR-15 rifle design by ArmaLite, Inc."

McDaniel's bill applies to people who are 18 years and older - but under 35 - and are "not prohibited by law or court order from possessing a firearm."

The bill it titled the "McDaniel Militia Act." It has not yet been assigned to a committee.