Bill would require some Missourians to own an AR-15
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawmaker wants most residents between the ages of 18 and 35 to own an AR-15 type rifle.
The bill filed by Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, would require residents to own such a weapon by August 2020.
The bill specifies an AR-15 as "any semi-automatic rifle that is modeled on the AR-15 rifle design by ArmaLite, Inc."
McDaniel's bill applies to people who are 18 years and older - but under 35 - and are "not prohibited by law or court order from possessing a firearm."
The bill it titled the "McDaniel Militia Act." It has not yet been assigned to a committee.
