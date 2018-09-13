Bill reins in unruly teens

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Parents trying to rein in unruly teenagers could soon have a new tool under legislation that cleared the Senate today. The bill expands juvenile court jurisdiction to cover anyone younger than 18 for juvenile offenses, running away from home and defying parents -- called "status" offenses. Those accused of breaking criminal laws still would face trial as an adult. Under current law, juvenile courts handle those younger than 17. If the House also agrees, the bill would go to the governor's desk. The legislative session ends Friday.