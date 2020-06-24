Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'

COLUMBIA - Billiards on Broadway owner is speaking out after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"I mean, I'm passionate about my family, my staff and my community," Molly Wagner, owner of Billiards on Broadway, said. "I want to do the right thing. We're all learning as we go, myself included, as the owner."

The employee's name or occupation was not released due to privacy concerns. Through contact tracing the health department confirmed the employee contracted the virus outside of work Wagner said.

"We've been in constant contact with health officials over the past 36 hours and we've determined that the employee was not in contact with any customers," Wagner said.

Billiards on Broadway released a statement detailing the incident on its social media Tuesday morning.

Billiards on Broadway announced it is closing indefinitely for the next 14 days to give employees a chance to self-quarantine and to follow all sanitation procedures within the building.

Billiards on Broadway immediately made the decision to shut down after hearing about the case. It's something that is out of their control according to Wagner.

"I'm not the first restaurant, I'm not going to be the last restaurant," Wagner said. "It might not even be the last time it happens to me, and that is completely out of my control, no matter how many guidelines we follow."

Those guidelines set by the Boone County Health Order are the ones that Billiards on Broadway followed, according to Wagner.

"I know what I've done since this first started," Wagner said. "I am confident that we've done exactly what we're supposed to that's compliant and above the board."

The positive virus case is the third confirmed restaurant-related case in downtown Columbia.