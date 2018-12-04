Bills to be filed for protecting survivor's rights and women's health

JEFFERSON CITY- A state representative plans to pre-file legislation to address the backlog of untested rape kits in Missouri and to help protect women's health.

Representative Cora Faith Walker will pre-file for the upcoming 2019 legislative session, according to a press release.

Walker will model one of the pieces of legislation after a bill she filed in the previous legislative session, HB 2462.

This bill dealt with the backlogging and destroying of rape kits and the forensic examinations conducted on the victims of sexual assault, according to a press release.

“The report from recent investigations confirms what many survivors already know; there have been systematic, institutional failures to protect the rights of victims,” Walker, D-Ferguson, said. “Survivors deserve better and we must do better."

The second bill will be like the federal Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies Act.

It aims to reduce racial disparities in maternal mortality and morbidity. Walker said African-American women are twice as likely to suffer from life threatening complications due to pregnancies.

She plans to file the bills Monday.