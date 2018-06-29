Bills to Legalize Medical Use; Decriminalize Marijuana Filed

JEFFERSON CITY - Two bills that would legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana were filed in the Missouri General Assembly Monday.

If passed, House Bill 1324 would add Missouri to the list of 22 states that currently have some form of legal marijuana use for medical purposes. House Bill 1325 is based on an ordinance passed in the City of Columbia in 2004. It would eliminate the possibility of a jail sentence for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

No hearings are currently scheduled on either bill. Rep. Rory Eillinger, D-University City is the primary sponsor of both bills.