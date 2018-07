Bills WR Easley And NT Troup Out For Opener

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Buffalo receiver Marcus Easley and defensive linemen Torell Troup will miss the Bills' season-opener at Kansas City on Sunday.

The Bills announced Saturday that Easley and Troup did not travel with the team are out for the game against the Chiefs.

Easley has an illness and Troup is out with a lower back injury.