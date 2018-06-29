Billy Busch ups offer for Grant's Farm by $1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Billy Busch is now offering $1 more than his siblings in his effort to buy Grant's Farm in south St. Louis County.

Busch on Monday increased his offer for the attraction to $26,000,001. He is offering an additional $8 million to buy the family mansion.

Grant's farm has long been owned by the Busch Family, founders of Anheuser-Busch. Last year, four of the six siblings tried to sell it to the St. Louis Zoo.

Billy Busch, with the support of one brother, broke ranks and sought to buy Grant's Farm himself. The zoo announced in March it was no longer interested, and the other four siblings made a $26 million offer.

Grant's Farm, which includes 900 animals and the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales, has drawn 25 million guests since opening in 1954.