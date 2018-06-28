Billy Butler two-run homer helps the Royals rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Billy Butler homered for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals overcame a five-run deficit to beat Cleveland 7-5 Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

A day after his pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning beat Cleveland, Butler connected for a tiebreaking shot in the fifth. It was 5-all when he tagged Nick Hagadone for a drive over the Royals' bullpen in left field.

Carlos Santana hit his third homer in two games for Cleveland, which has lost six of seven.

Jeremy Guthrie (6-9) won despite giving up five runs on 10 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Greg Holland got his 27th save in 29 chances.

Zach McAllister (3-6) couldn't hold a 5-0 lead. He gave up a single to Salvador Perez to start the fifth and was replaced by Hagadone.