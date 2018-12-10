Billy Hamilton signs a one year agreement with the Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY- Billy Hamilton agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. His contract will be worth $5.25 million, according to ESPN.

Hamilton spent his first six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. His speed could be a great impact for the Royals defense. In his first six seasons he stole 277 bases. He is considered one of the fastest players in the league.

The Reds did not offer him a contract due to his at bat performance last season. He had a .236 batting average and a .299 on-base percentage.

Hamilton is regarded as among the three best defensive center fielders in baseball according to yahoo sports.