Biodiesel Facility Spot Chosen

The new facility will use local crops to wean us away from foreign oil.

"We're talking about not having to buy as much foreign oil," said biodiesel facility spokesman Greg Walker.

Filling the tank isn't cheap these days, and oil's a limited resource.

The new $15 million biodiesel facility will soon take from the fields and give to the fuel tank.

"A renewable energy source is one that is going to be there year after year after year unlike pulling oil from the oil fields," said Walker.

The 14 acre site will soon crush 250 tons soybeans daily.

"We'll be able to take and process those soy beans into soybean meal which can be used for animal feed. Or it can be processed into soy bean oil, which is then processed into biodiesel," explained Jim Beckley from Producers' Choice Soy Energy.

The site is also easily accessible by railway and close to local soybean growers.

A farmer who harvests the crop here could sell soybeans to a bio-diesel facility only 300 feet away.

"Anything that we can do to reduce our dependence on foreign oil is gonna be a plus," said Walker.

The facility will need about 20 employees when it opens. It should be producing bio-fuel by early 2009.