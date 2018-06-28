Biodiesel's New Ingredient

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

DEXTER - Jerry Bagby is prospecting for oil just outside Dexter in southeast Missouri, but he isn't using a drill or a well. Bagby and a friend are building a $5 million biodiesel operation they say will make biodiesel using chicken fat from the nearby Tyson Foods poultry plant. Most biodiesel is made with soybean oil, but that's getting expensive compared to cheap and plentiful animal fat. Meat packing companies, including Tyson, plan to get into the biodiesel business, taking advantage of a substance that now goes into pet food and cosmetics. Within five years, experts estimate one-half billion gallons of biodiesel made in the U.S. will be from animal fat.