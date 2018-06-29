Biological Agent Scare Near Busch Stadium

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A biological agent was detected at an air-monitoring system near Busch Stadium, but city officials said the agent is naturally occurring and there was no indication of terrorism or wrongdoing. A sensor near the ballpark detected particles of the biological agent tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, on Monday where the Cardinals and New York Mets played Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night. The sensors were placed in several major cities after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.