Biologist to Speak on Eugenics at MU

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Washington University biologist will discuss the historical link between the early conservation movement and eugenics at a Friday afternoon lecture in Columbia.

The 3 p.m. lecture in Neff Hall at the University of Missouri is free and open to the public.

Biology professor Garland Allen will examine the interaction between the early 20th century conservation movement and the discredited theory of eugenics, which sought to improve the human race through selective breeding.

Allen's lecture will focus on the careers of California banker Charles Goethe and New York lawyer Madison Grant.