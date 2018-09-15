Bioreactor Could Save Money

The city of Columbia is building a bioreactor at the city landfill to help decompose trash more efficiently. The bioreactor will add liquids to trash, which will make methane and break down the trash more quickly. The methane will then make electricity for the city.

The city also wants to throw yard waste into the mix to make even more methane and power. Currently, it's illegal to put yard trash in a landfill facility. But, lawmakers may change the legislation.

The Department of Natural Resources now supports the addition of yard waste for the bioreactor.

"I think if it can yield more landfill gas over time then that can be used as a renewable energy source and lessen our dependance on traditional forms of energy. I think that's a good thing," Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Jim Hull said.

The bioreactor won't be completed for a few more years. Once it is open, it'll be the first in the state.