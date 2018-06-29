Bioscience Research Firm Opens Office in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri governor's office said a bioscience research company is opening a new headquarters and lab facility in St. Louis.

Cofactor Genomics celebrated the opening of its $3.8 million facility with Gov. Jay Nixon. The firm plans to hire 24 new employees. The state Department of Economic Development said Cofactor Genomics has been approved for $160,621 of incentives through Missouri's enhanced enterprise zone program.

The company was founded in 2008 in St. Louis. It provides DNA sequencing, analysis and experimental design for clients. It purchased and renovated a 10,000-square foot space for the new headquarters, labs and data analysis offices.