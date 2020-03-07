Bipartisan gun bill moves fast in the House

2 days 15 hours 23 minutes ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:15:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News
By: Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The bipartisan Blair's Law bills are having their first committee hearing Wednesday. 

Blair Lane was 11 years old when she was shot in the neck by celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July in 2011. 

Blair's mother, Michele DeMoss, approached Rep. Rory Rowland to spearhead a set of bills that make celebratory gun fire a felony. From there, it's taken off.

House Bill's 1893, 2169, and 2087 have all been assigned to the general laws committee on February 13. 

KCPD are testifying in favor of the bills today. DeMoss, was unable to attend the hearing, but Rep. Rowland said DeMoss sent a written statement, urging the importance of this bill. 

"In this case, there was a gun owner that was charged with a felony ONLY because Blair died," DeMoss wrote in her statement. "She held the slug in her neck until it could be retrieved and the Kansas City Crime lab matched the bullet to the 9 mm Glock gun that was used that night."

Rep. Mark Sharp said that celebratory gun fire is typical for Kansas City.

"Celebratory gun fire is really just like a norm, it's a tradition in Kansas City," Rep. Sharp said. "It wasn't until I moved to Atlanta for school and worked in Dallas for a little while where I realized 'oh, this is not just an everywhere thing, it's really a Kansas City thing." 

Back in November, Governor Mike Parson addressed the issue of gun violence. He said he wants the government to focus on are keeping guns out of the hands of minors, domestic abusers, and violent offenders.

The Missourian reported the state has filed 72 gun related bills. There are 20 bills sponsored by Democrats that restrict the use of guns. For Republican sponsored bills, there are 28 that expand the use of guns.

However, these bipartisan bills are the only ones getting any real traction. Rep. Sharp recognizes the fact that more gun-control bills need to be heard, but they need to be careful.

"With the position that we're in we have to be very flexible in the bills that we're having heard, and the reality of what's going to happen if those bills aren't ever referred to committee," Rep. Sharp said. 

Rep. Sharp shared his frustration with being the super minority in state.

"It's just very challenging to get some of these bills not only referred, because we only have on democrat that's chair of a committee," Rep. Sharp said. 

But this bill has a different meaning. 

"I believe that more people would report the crime if the punishment was more severe," DeMoss wrote. "There were more than 20 people at a nearby pool, if just one person had called 911 the night of the 4th of July, 2011, Blair may still be here."

Rep. Rowland said a bill very similar to this passed in Arizona, so the NRA shouldn't have an issue with it here. Rep. Rowland said he urges his fellow legislators to support this bill. 

Rep. Nick Schroer said he's been in contact with the NRA and they're 100% receptive to this bill. 

"This is going to prove groups like the NRA or gun owners of America are wanting responsible gun ownership," Rep. Schroer said. "There's a lot of gun spotter technology where even the law enforcement can see how many gun shots occurred in a vicinity. These tools that are out there are going to allow this bill to actually have some teeth."

More News

Grid
List

Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,384 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital this week. ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 8:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is taking its turn in the presidential race spotlight head of the state's Tuesday... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:44:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Fest taking place through the weekend brings a lot of people to downtown Columbia, and... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:10:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
COLUMBIA - West Middle School hosted its second TEDx Talk on Friday. The talks allowed professionals and students to speak... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 4:32:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
KIRKSVILLE - The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney charged a man with felony delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:11:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
MOBERLY - While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Missouri, Moberly leaders are taking... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

MU police ask for help identifying people involved in February incident
MU police ask for help identifying people involved in February incident
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying individuals who were involved in an... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:53:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Doctor urge patients with flu-like symptoms not to panic over coronavirus
Doctor urge patients with flu-like symptoms not to panic over coronavirus
COLUMBIA - So far, with no confirmed cases, Missouri is still in good shape in terms of novel coronavirus, or... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom
Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom
BOONE COUNTY - Boeing said a booming noise heard, and felt, across Boone County Friday was a sonic boom. ... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Family of suspect killed during standoff says 'he thought his life was over'
EXCLUSIVE: Family of suspect killed during standoff says 'he thought his life was over'
COLUMBIA - Columbia police identified the man who died Thursday during a standoff and officer-involved shooting as 34-year-old Curtis Haas.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

New study shows mental illness could lead to memory loss
New study shows mental illness could lead to memory loss
A new British study suggests adults who experience depression and anxiety during early adulthood could lead to memory problems later... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 11:00:59 AM CST March 06, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Street closures coming during True/False parade
Street closures coming during True/False parade
COLUMBIA - Friday at the True/False Film Fest will bring street closures in the afternoon when the March March parade... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:40:00 AM CST March 06, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in south Columbia Thursday evening. BREAKING: Assistant... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:37:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual True/False film festival started Thursday night. 19 films played throughout the night across downtown.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:02:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

TRUE/FALSE: Festival addresses preparations without former sponsor
TRUE/FALSE: Festival addresses preparations without former sponsor
COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest found itself needing another source of funding after cutting ties with one of its... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 8:00:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Local church avoids hugging, handshakes because of Coronavirus
Local church avoids hugging, handshakes because of Coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Coronavirus has reached the United States and it's starting to push people to think ahead. First Presbyterian... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:46:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police hold briefing on officer-involved shooting, deadly standoff
UPDATE: Police hold briefing on officer-involved shooting, deadly standoff
COLUMBIA - Police identified the man who died during an officer -involved shooting and standoff Thursday night. Chief Geoff... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:24:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
GRAND RAPIDS - Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc., the company that recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, has confidence they will... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 32°
6am 31°
7am 34°
8am 38°