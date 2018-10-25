Bird, Columbia reach working agreement on scooters

1 day 5 hours 46 minutes ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 Wednesday, October 24, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT October 24, 2018 in News
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia now has a draft interim agreement with the Bird Scooter Company.

Bird and Columbia have been at odds in the last couple months, with the city not officially recognizing Bird as a business. JJ Musgrove, Deputy City Manager for Columbia, said this is just the start of the process and the fate of Bird in Columbia is still unknown.

“This agreement overall outlines a potential relationship between Bird Scooter Company and the city,” Musgrove said. 

As stated in the draft, Bird has to pay the city a regulatory fee of $10,000 within a month of the effective date of the agreement, as well as a ridership fee of $1.00 for every scooter in operation each day. 

When it comes to parking, the agreement states the scooters must be parked on the sidewalks, not in the way of pedestrians, and upright.

However, not all Bird users know the rules. Adam Bippen is a frequent user of the scooter and admits that not a lot of people do.

“I know the basic rules of. It says on the bird you have to have a helmet and that you cannot ride on the sidewalks and you can only have one person to a bird, other than that, that’s all I know,” Bippen said.

He does think that Bird users should research the rules before riding. 

Musgrove said enforcement will be challenging because they don’t have the police force. He said the city is planning on implementing an education campaign. The campaign will include short videos educating riders where they can and can’t ride as well as how to be safe on the scooter.

Per the agreement Bird must also hire employees or get volunteers to monitor the scooters, within 30 days. These individuals will make sure Bird users follow the rules of the agreement.

If Bird does not regulate the scooters, the city can move or even impound them. If a scooter is in a location more than 72 hours, the city can remove it without telling Bird and can place it in storage at the company’s expense.

The agreement states the city isn’t responsible for any damage to any scooter impounded or taken into storage.

It also requires Bird to make all of the rules known on the app or online.

Columbia officials used agreements in other cities to draft their own agreement with Bird. They also held discussions with several colleges in the area, the Downtown CID, and the Downtown Leadership Council, as well as the Biking and Pedestrian Commission and the Disabilities Commission, according to the city’s press release.

Officials say this draft may provide a good starting point for agreements with other dockless scooter companies, like Lime. 

The draft was signed by officials at Bird and will introduced on the Nov. 5 City Council agenda. It will also be New Business on the Nov. 19 agenda.

Musgrove said that this is just a draft and may be subject to change after the meeting.

“It’s a blueprint for the future,” Musgrove said.

More News

Grid
List

Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation held a public input meeting regarding a proposed extension of the Hinkson Creek Trail... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:39:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
COLUMBIA - There are 52 kindergartners at New Haven Elementary, split between two teachers and parents are not happy about... More >>
49 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

3 people shot in Jefferson City
3 people shot in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were shot in the 800 block of Montana Street in Jefferson City on Thursday, police... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in Target 8

Columbia man attacked with ax
Columbia man attacked with ax
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man said he was attacked with an ax on the porch of his home late Wednesday... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas election officials are reviewing text messages claiming to be from President Donald Trump and telling residents... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:51:56 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be field testing a new restraining device after evaluating it on Thursday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
COLUMBIA - The family and friends of the Columbia native who died in a car crash Saturday night are preparing... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
(CNN) -- Authorities have now found two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden that are similar in appearance... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from his home Thursday... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:54:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a man for illegally possessing guns. Timothy Cota, 26 of... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a statutory rape charge on Tuesday against a man accused of having sex with a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing nine... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former U.S. district courthouse worker on three counts of selling guns... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
(CNN) -- With every intercepted pipe bomb , fear spread from New York to Washington, Florida, Delaware and California. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
KANSAS CITY - Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley are prepping for today's debate in Kansas City. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department has moved to a new facility off Truman Boulevard and will celebrate... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:24:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Candidates address local issues to win your vote
Candidates address local issues to win your vote
COLUMBIA - A general forum for candidates will address issues in Columbia on Thursday. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:00:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 49°
10pm 48°
11pm 47°
12am 47°