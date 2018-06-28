Bird Flu Estimates

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - A national report released today says a pandemic flu would kill 47 thousand Missourians and cost the state $12.4 billion. Nationwide, the Trust for America's Health projected that a pandemic flu would cost $683 billion, about 5.5 percent of the goods and services produced in the United States. In Missouri, the flu pandemic would cost the state 5.74 percent of its annual gross domestic product -- 14th among the 50 states for economic losses. Missouri's biggest losses would be from its restaurants, hotels and other tourism and entertainment-related industries. The second-highest impact would potentially come in transportation and warehousing.