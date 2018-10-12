Bishop appointed for Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is getting a new bishop.

Pope Francis announced Tuesday that Edward Rice, auxiliary bishop of St. Louis, will take over as head of the diocese that covers southern Missouri. Rice has spent the last 29 years in St. Louis.

He fills the position vacated when James Johnston Jr. left in November to take over as bishop for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

Rice was appointed auxiliary bishop in December 2010. Since his ordination in 1987 he has served as a pastor, director of Cardinal Glennon College Seminary, and other roles.