Bizarre behavior in Missouri town blamed on synthetic drug

SULLIVAN (AP) — Police in the eastern Missouri town of Sullivan suspect the synthetic drug flakka is behind some bizarre behavior.

Authorities say four people who apparently overdosed on drugs went on a rampage last weekend, barking and yelling, breaking into buildings, even stripping off their clothes.

Police Lt. Patrick Johnson said the suspects broke into homes and businesses.

Police believe the users mixed methamphetamine with flakka, a man-made drug that has caused strange behavior in other places.

Two people were arrested and some of the users were treated at a hospital.

Sullivan, a town of about 7,000 residents, is 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.