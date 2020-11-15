BJC HealthCare will postpone some elective procedures and surgeries that can safely be postponed for at least eight weeks at some of their hospitals and ambulatory settings starting Monday, November 16.
This only applies to St. Louis area hospitals at this time and not Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
With the positive cases growing exponentially and a record number of COVID-19 hospital admissions, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Physicians announced Sunday their election to suspend some - but not all - elective procedures that can be postponed safely.
BJC also released a letter to the community regarding the suspension, encouraging the public to continue to wear a mask, social distance, and follow all other CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The letter included an infographic on the importance of following these guidelines during the upcoming holiday season.
BJC HealthCare's hospitals in the St. Louis area will be adhering to this new statement.