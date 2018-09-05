BJC's management of Boone Hospital Center to end by 2021

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center by December 31, 2020.

Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees issued a news release Tuesday stating it will work with BJC until 2021 to ensure a smooth transition, and the Trustees

"acknowledge BJC’s leadership of our community’s hospital over the last 30 years."

The statement said the two groups will work together to strengthen the hospital's finances.

"In the short term, we anticipate Boone Hospital’s financial results will not be immune to the challenges facing non-academic, community hospitals nationally," said the release.

"As we look to the future, the Trustees believe that a patient’s freedom to choose and access to high quality, affordable health care is important to the community’s well-being and the continued economic development of mid-Missouri," said the release.

The release said the board hopes to have a decision regarding the future management of Boone Hospital Center within the next six months.