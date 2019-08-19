Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs

COLUMBIA - The Black & Women Owned Contractor and Business Expo strives to help people on the job hunt and the businesses who hire them.

Hair and beauty companies, doctors and food business owners are just some of the 70 vendors that will be ready to network and recruit future employees and self-starters.

People who are looking to start their own business will get a chance to chat with banks and an organization called Prosper U to get financial and entrepreneurial resources.

James Whit, the director of Supplier of Diversity Program, said he is proud of how prosperous businesses are in Columbia.

"I think Columbia has a very strong business community," Whit said. "We want to help expose these companies and provide growth."

The expo will also feature the recognition of the 2019 Outstanding Black and Women Owned Businesses and youth businesses in the Columbia community.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Parkade Plaza Event Center.