Black Bear Census

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri conservation officers want to find out whether the bears that wander the Ozarks woods are native Missourians, or imports from Arkansas. This summer agents are setting out bait stations to attract black bears and placing strands of barbed wire nearby to snag fur samples. DNA tests on the bear hair will yield vital genetic data. Black bears are native to Missouri and Arkansas but were wiped out by the early 1900s. Arkansas imported bears from Minnesota in the 1950s to revive its population and now has about 3,500. Missouri's current population is estimated at 350.