Black entrepreneurs rise as community leaders

14 hours 28 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News
By: Matt McCabe, KOMU 8 Reporter
The bag chasers gather outside of Columbia City Hall.

COLUMBIA - For a typical 20-year-old, summer break means vacation. But for Bag Chasers Only, summer is all about the hustle.

Bag Chasers Only is a group of young, black entrepreneurs. Most of them were born and raised in Columbia. Those who were not said when they arrived – they found their brothers for life.

The group formed in 2010, back when many of the bag chasers were in seventh or eighth-grade. Co-founder Gavin McHenry said he and his friends began the business as a way to stay committed to their goals.

Over time, the group went from being a band of friends to a dedicated company. Since then, McHenry estimates they have sold over $10,000 worth of shirts. That does not include the other products the business sells, such as shorts, jackets and hats.

But in recent weeks, their business has changed.

Now, the bag chasers have been called to fill a different role. The group has assumed responsibility as community leaders in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, which sparked protests nationwide, including a number of protests in Columbia.

One of those protests was organized by the bag chasers. The event happened on June 6.

The group organized their protest outside of Columbia City Hall. Darius Washington, a member with the group, said it took a lot of planning to pull it off.

“We put a lot of time and effort into it, it was actually really short notice,” Washington said. “I felt like if we had a couple more weeks, it could have been one of the biggest protests ever, in any city.”

McHenry said organizing the protest was a first for the group.

“The protest was definitely the first one for the activism road,” McHenry said. “We know we wanted to show our support, and we just wanted to let everybody know that it could have been anybody. And we just want to make sure that this doesn't happen again.”

The bag chasers said they want to stand out as role-models for younger generations watching them. Washington said he aspires to be an example for his 12-year-old and 13-year-old siblings.

“We've always been big supporters of the black community,” Washington said. “We're black entrepreneurs, every single one of us are African American, so we want to give back as much as possible. But when that video of George Floyd came out, and we've seen all these other cities getting together and standing up for what's right and standing up for, you know, African Americans, we're like, man, we need to do our part.”

