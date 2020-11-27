COLUMBIA – Shoppers did not let a pandemic stop them from getting deals.
Mark Francis, store director for Academy Sports in Columbia, attributes the successful day to careful planning.
"We follow all social distancing practices, we have stickers on the floor, we have expanded the space we have for registers as well as for lines," he said.
Francis mentioned his store has seen slightly less foot traffic, but more online sales.
"I think the biggest change we've seen is it's obviously more online shopping," he said.
Lines also started to form outside of Best Buy on Friday. Customers wore masks and practiced social distancing while in line.
Sherry McCarty bought a new TV with her husband. She said nothing beats the in-person experience.
"We're behind with computers," she said. "So we do not like online. We like to see it and touch it."
Stores managed the touching with frequent sanitation.
Jessie Jennings was at Academy Sports on Friday. He said the good behavior on Black Friday stemmed from Columbia's mask order.
"Columbia does a really good job," he said. "Every place you go to, everybody's wearing their mask."
Jennings said missing out on Black Friday was not on the table this year. For him, it is a tradition.
"We always do the big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday," he said. "Then Friday we like to get out and bounce around and see what good deals we can come across."
Francis said he expects to also have a big day for his store on Cyber Monday.