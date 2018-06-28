Black Friday Shoppers Weather the Cold

JEFFERSON CITY - The capital city Stadium West Boulevard Wal-Mart opened its doors just before midnight to a flood of shoppers. The lot was filled with cars. Shoppers braved the mid-20 temps to make the trip. They said it's worth it because the deals were too good to pass up. Several stores opened midnight for an early start to Black Friday shopping. Other opening times varied from 4 a.m. to 6a.m.